Pep Guardiola's View of Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish Revealed - Transfer Landscape Change Amid Recent Revelation

Manchester City’s transfer plans this summer could hinge on Harry Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, as per the latest information to emerge from England.

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola regards Aston Villa star Jack Grealish as one of the best players in the Premier League and he is one of the players that the Etihad club are considering this summer.

However, recent reports have stated that the club will prioritise a striker this summer as club legend, and all-time leading scorer, Sergio Aguero will depart the club upon the expiry of the current campaign.

With that in mind, and Harry Kane’s apparent desire to leave Tottenham for a club that could challenge for major trophies, the transfer landscape in English football this summer will change drastically as only Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea can afford the Tottenham striker.

Recent information has stated that the North London club could require a fee of £130 million to even begin negotiations.

On top of that, reports from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney have revealed that club chairman Daniel Levy could demand £200 million for Harry Kane, although those numbers could be far fetched when Spurs’ Covid hit finances and stadium costs come into play.

With any of those possible figures, Manchester City could be forced to forget any possible deals for Jack Grealish - who himself is reported to be valued at nearly £100 million by Aston Villa.

Some Manchester City fans have been getting their hopes up in recent weeks, especially considering Grealish and Kane's open admiration and praise for the likes of Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City.

Speaking to UMM this year, Grealish said of the Belgian midfielder, "De Bruyne is my favourite player. He's probably the most perfect footballer in the Premier League. I just try to take little bits out of his game."

