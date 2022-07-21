Peterborough Director Of Football Confirms Manchester City Interest In Ronnie Edwards

Having let several academy players leave on permanent and loan deals this summer, it is no surprise Manchester City are interested in a number of young players to reinforce their youth teams. City are on the verge of signing 16-year-old Emilio Lawrence from Everton and it has now been revealed they have an interest in Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards.

Edwards is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the Football League, following his breakthrough season last campaign. The centre-back impressed as he became a mainstay in Peterborough's team, playing 34 times.

Edwards has been linked with a move away from the Posh, following their relegation from the Championship. Given how comfortable Edwards looked in the Championship, you'd expect him to be moving to a club in one of England's top two tiers in the near future.

Peterborough's Director of Football Barry Fry revealed that Manchester City were one of the teams eyeing Edwards, but said that a move to the Sky Blues, or any top Premier League club, is unlikely. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said: "City did make a phone call about him, but it was just a conversation. There has been interest all summer long in Ronnie, but he would rather play in League One than in City’s, or any other club’s, under-21 side.

"There is no doubt he will get to the Premier League one day and earn life-changing money, but he’s a very sensible young man and knows time is on his side."

Given that very few Premier League clubs could offer Edwards regular game-time, and that he'd be thrown into most teams academies, a move to the top-flight seems unlikely right now.

However, Fry did reveal one situation which could tempt the League One club to sell the youngster: "I suppose an ideal scenario would be a club paying proper money for him and then loaning him back to us for a season.”

So if City are to mount a serious pursuit of the young defender, this would seem to be the only way of securing the Peterborough man. However, given that the Cityzens need reinforcements in their academy as soon as possible, a move for Edwards would seem unlikely this window.

Read More Manchester City Coverage