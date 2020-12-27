Phil Foden growing 'increasingly frustrated' by lack of game time for Man City

Phil Foden is growing 'increasingly frustrated' by his lack of playing time for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, and was particularly 'dismayed' not to start against Newcastle after an impressive showing in the 4-1 win over Arsenal, according to an exclusive report from the Telegraph.

Earlier this week, Spanish giants Real Madrid were said to be interested in signing Foden if his situation at the club were to go south. The 20-year-old has struggled to maintain a decent run in the side - despite his brilliant form.

Despite this apparent frustration, the Telegraph has reported that Phil Foden is known to be 'fully committed' to Manchester City, while Pep Guardiola and and the club have very high hopes for the midfielder and consider him 'integral' to their future plans.

However, Foden is believed to be 'desperate' to get a regular run in the team to help show his full potential. The midfielder, according to the Telegraph, does recognise he is in good hands with Pep Guardiola, and has always enjoyed a positive working relationship with him.

So far this season, Foden has scored two goals in the Premier League and one in the Champions League, assisting his teammates on two occasions. 10 appearances this early into the season may be a lot, but in most games, Foden is appearing for a brief cameo.

As pointed out by the exclusive in the Telegraph, Foden has in fact played almost seven times as much Premier League football this term as the same period last season, but it is understood he feels he could have been utilised a lot more.

