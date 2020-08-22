SI.com
City Xtra
Plans for Man City's defence in the 2020/21 season revealed

Sam Puddephatt

Currently there are six players who have a seemingly secure position on the team-sheet for Manchester City ahead of the upcoming season, yet with two youngsters coming back from loan to hopefully re-join the back four; will there be positions up for grabs?

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy have all got a secure place on the upcoming team-sheets ahead of the 20/21 campaign. However, with City tantalisingly close to a big money deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, are any of these players going to be pushed out of their spot?

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Alongside these favoured six players, Pep Guardiola has to deal with two loanee defenders arriving back at the Etihad. Angelino has completed his loan at RB Leipzig, and Tosin Adarabioyo has completed his spell at Blackburn Rovers. 

Both players are still pursuing a career at Manchester City, however, have to push some big names off their pedestals to get regular game time. It could be more beneficial for the two if they moved to another top-flight team in pursuit for regular football.

