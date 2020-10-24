SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Player is left 'surprised' in latest development in Man City and Barcelona saga

markgough96

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has been left 'quite surprised' after Gerard Pique signed a new contract at Barcelona in recent days, as per exclusive reports from the Transfer Podcast.

Garcia and his representatives reportedly learned of Piqué's new contract at Barcelona via media reports, and were not informed about the negotiations over a new deal, according to podcast co-host and journalist Ian McGarry.

This was therefore an unexpected development for the wantaway defender and his entourage, as it is claimed that they had been told by Barcelona that the club saw him as the 'successor' to Pique.

eric garcia

Eric Garcia, who has now started the last two Manchester City matches - which has drawn criticism from some fans who would prefer to see a more committed player like John Stones be given an opportunity - could therefore be rethinking his desire to rejoin Barcelona.

However, there is not yet any indication that the player is considering a u-turn, in spite of other rumours in the media that Pep Guardiola is hopeful he can convince, or in the Catalan's words 'seduce', Garcia to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I have a thorn in my side as to why I didn’t play more." - Man City left-back opens up on his time at the club

Much has been made about Manchester City’s lack of cover at left-back. However, one players lack of chances has baffled both the player and fans alike is Angeliño.

Adam Booker

by

dominicscarlatti

Pep Guardiola confirms star man suffered 'a muscular injury' in Premier League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dropped points for the third time season in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. But it was Sergio Aguero’s first-half injury that chalked out to be the biggest concern for the team in the aftermath of their match against West Ham.

Shruti Sadbhav

'There was no bad option' - La Liga player confirms Man City interest in the summer

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has admitted Man City were interested in signing him last summer.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

A blunt and benign Manchester City fell to a disappointing draw at the London Stadium, after Michail Antonio's goal for West Ham was cancelled out by substitute Phil Foden early in the second-half.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City have taken themselves to eight points in the Premier League, with a 1-1 draw away from home against West Ham in Match-day five.

Sam Puddephatt

Guardiola names an unchanged side - West Ham vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to the London Stadium to face a West Ham side full of confidence as of late. The Blues will be looking to build on the past two wins with a convincing performance this afternoon.

harryasiddall

Man City 'one of seven' clubs interested in Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City are one seven clubs ‘interested’ in Palmeiras youngster, Gabriel Veron.

WillBeaman19

Pep Guardiola to enter talks with Man City over new contract – but alternative options are ‘being prepared’

Manchester City have commenced talks with manager Pep Guardiola, with the aim of striking a deal to sign a new contract in the next few weeks.

Sam Puddephatt

Ferran Torres to replace Riyad Mahrez for Premier League clash - West Ham vs Manchester City Predicted XI (PL)

Off the back of a hard-fought victory against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Manchester City continue their league campaign on the road at the London Stadium to face a stern West Ham outfit.

Rob Milarvie

Man City close in on signing Serbian winger - Man United credited with significant interest

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye