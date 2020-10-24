Player is left 'surprised' in latest development in Man City and Barcelona saga

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has been left 'quite surprised' after Gerard Pique signed a new contract at Barcelona in recent days, as per exclusive reports from the Transfer Podcast.

Garcia and his representatives reportedly learned of Piqué's new contract at Barcelona via media reports, and were not informed about the negotiations over a new deal, according to podcast co-host and journalist Ian McGarry.

This was therefore an unexpected development for the wantaway defender and his entourage, as it is claimed that they had been told by Barcelona that the club saw him as the 'successor' to Pique.

Eric Garcia, who has now started the last two Manchester City matches - which has drawn criticism from some fans who would prefer to see a more committed player like John Stones be given an opportunity - could therefore be rethinking his desire to rejoin Barcelona.

However, there is not yet any indication that the player is considering a u-turn, in spite of other rumours in the media that Pep Guardiola is hopeful he can convince, or in the Catalan's words 'seduce', Garcia to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium.

