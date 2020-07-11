Players agent set to bring 'official offer' from Man City back to club - Real Madrid and Liverpool also in the running

Manchester City are one of three clubs in the running to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to recent reports.

According to website Tutto Napoli, Real Madrid and Liverpool are also interested in the player. None of the three sides are expected to 'have much trouble' affording the 29-year-old.

The same report also claims that Koulibaly has given a mandate to his agent to find him a "concrete opportunity" ahead of next season. His valuation is expected to be around €70-80m.

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The story develops as another source, newspaper Il Mattino, have reported that the player's agent, Fali Ramadani, plans to return to Italy with official offers from Liverpool and Manchester City. However, neither offer is expected to exceed €80m.

Since moving to Naples from Belgian side Genk in 2014, the Senegal captain has made over 230 appearances in all competitions, and was named in the Serie A team of the year for four consecutive seasons.

