Players agent set to bring 'official offer' from Man City back to club - Real Madrid and Liverpool also in the running

Nathan Allen

Manchester City are one of three clubs in the running to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to recent reports.

According to website Tutto Napoli, Real Madrid and Liverpool are also interested in the player. None of the three sides are expected to 'have much trouble' affording the 29-year-old.

The same report also claims that Koulibaly has given a mandate to his agent to find him a "concrete opportunity" ahead of next season. His valuation is expected to be around €70-80m.

The story develops as another source, newspaper Il Mattino, have reported that the player's agent, Fali Ramadani, plans to return to Italy with official offers from Liverpool and Manchester City. However, neither offer is expected to exceed €80m.

Since moving to Naples from Belgian side Genk in 2014, the Senegal captain has made over 230 appearances in all competitions, and was named in the Serie A team of the year for four consecutive seasons.

First reports of CAS appeal outcome - Man City to be 'completely exonerated'

The word from inside Manchester City is 'sounding like' they will be completely exonerated by CAS over UEFA's allegations - however nothing is confirmed as yet, according to Ian Cheeseman.

harryasiddall

by

steffo bamford

Predicted Team: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City come into this weekend’s fixture with Brighton on the back of a 5-0 romp against the Newcastle United on Wednesday night. Here's how we think they'll line up for this one...

Rob Milarvie

Man City manager Pep Guardiola makes personal request about €40m-rated AS Monaco player - Manchester United also interested

Pep Guardiola is determined to sign a centre-back, and has personally asked about AS Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile, reports AS.

markgough96

Man City secure work permit for player - set to be part of Pep Guardiola's plans next season

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has qualified for a work permit in the United Kingdom, and will feature in Pep Guardiola's plans for the 2020-21 season, report ESPN.

markgough96

Ask The Opposition - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (w/WeAreBrighton)

CityXtra spoke with Scott from WeAreBrighton to hear the opposition's thoughts ahead of Saturday evening's match at The Amex.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City (Premier League)

As this year’s Premier League campaign nears its conclusion, with just a fortnight of the domestic season remaining, Manchester City head to the south-coast to face Brighton - in what will be their penultimate away fixture of 2019/20.

Harry Winters

Kevin De Bruyne's agent opens up on player's future - labels 90% of reports as 'bulls***'

Kevin de Bruyne's agent has said that his client is "not thinking about a transfer right now", in quotes published by The Sun.

Nathan Allen

City Xtra partner with StatCity to provide new insight into landmarks and milestone data

City Xtra are pleased to announce that we have agreed a partnership with popular Manchester City statistics website, StatCity to provide a new insight into landmark and milestones data around the club.

City Xtra

Sergio Aguero fitness update ahead of Champions League clash - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Brighton)

After a vintage David Silva performance on Wednesday night, attentions turn to the south-coast, where Manchester City take on Brighton in the Premier League. Earlier this morning, Manchester City learned their quarter final opponents will be either Lyon or Juventus, should the Blues navigate their way past Real Madrid.

harryasiddall

'Everything is in place' - Man City hit by reports that defender has agreed to join Barcelona

Eric Garcia wants to rejoin Barcelona and 'everything is in place' for a move, claims Guillem Balague.

markgough96