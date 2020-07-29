"Players have to move first. We need players..." - Man City director opens up on summer transfer window

Manchester City have been strongly linked with moves for a handful of players so far this summer, but will not be able to pull the trigger just yet, according to director of football Txiki Begiristain.

The club will need to offload some players before making any signings, as well as seeing out the final rounds of their UEFA Champions League campaign, with a clash against Real Madrid just over a week away.

Manchester City director of football, Txiki Begiristain, spoke on the summer transfer window during the club's 5-0 win over Norwich City, on the final day of Premier League action.

"We are working a lot. We have to be always ready. It could be a strange transfer window - players have to move first. We need players who can improve our squad but also players could leave." Begiristain went on to say, “It’s going to be strange because we have Champions League so we have to wait until that finishes so maybe we have less time than ever.”

According to recent suggestions, Manchester City could look to offload both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, with a major defensive rebuild underway.

