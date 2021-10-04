"Playing with 11 Midfielders", "Get Our Main Targets First!" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Links With Bundesliga Star

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to links with RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku this afternoon.

Nkunku has become one of Europe's breakthrough stars so far this season.

Already amassing six goal contributions in just seven Bundesliga games, the midfielder is showcasing his immense potential and is starting to combine that with a promising attacking output.

Manchester City know this all too well.

Nkunku was in electric form when RB Leipzig visited the home of the reigning Premier League champions on match-day one of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

While the Frenchman's team lost 6-3 on the night, the 23-year-old scored a fine hat-trick, displaying a versatile range of movement, creativity and finishing ability - a display that may have put him in the shop window for some top clubs around Europe.

According to Santi Aouna of FootMercato, Christopher Nkunku is preparing for a 'hectic' summer, with his agent Pini Zahavi having already spoken to Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City about a potential move next summer.

Attracting this calibre of clubs must mean they believe Nkunku has the potential to develop into a special talent. Although the report shows no indication of Nkunku's preference, he's certainly not short of suitors.

Despite all the positives, fans over on City Xtra don't seem to be interested in bringing Nkunku to the Etihad Stadium.

Amongst some appreciation for the attacking midfielder's talent, fans were calling for Manchester City to prioritise a position they desperately need the most.

