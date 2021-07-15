Portuguese Club Ready To Sell Man City Target – English Champions 'Reluctant' To Pay Asking Price

Since the beginning of the year, the Cityzens have constantly been linked with teenage sensation Nuno Mendes to end their long-term struggle at the left-back position but had reached an impasse with no concrete talks between the clubs, here’s the latest update on this transfer story.

Pep Guardiola and Director of Football Txiki Begiristain are said to be keen admirers of the 19-year-old Mendes and are reportedly interested in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium but have been put off by Sporting’s evaluation of the player.

According to previous reports, Mendes is protected by a €70 million release clause and the Portuguese club will only part ways with him for a fee over €55 million, which would see their club-record transfer fee being surpassed.

Manchester City established contacts with the player’s entourage back in May but have since taken their time to evaluate their stance.

The Premier League Champions are also being linked with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who would come for a much cheaper value due to the London club’s recent relegation to the Championship.

With a major chunk of City's transfer budget allocated to their pursuit of high-profile targets namely Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish, which would see the Etihad club spend in excess of €200 million this summer, the Premier League Champions were reportedly looking to defer the signing of Nuno Mendes for another season.

Keeping in line with the previous reports and according to the latest information from Correio de Manhã, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have Nuno Mendes ‘signalled’ but are still reluctant to pay Sporting’s €55 million valuation of the talented youngster.

However, as a slight boost to the English club’s chances of signing the left-back, the Portuguese club is now ready to sell their promising youngster in the current transfer window but want to keep the player for another year back on loan.

Having recently secured the services of Ruben Vinagre from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Liga NOS Champions are prepared in case they have to part ways with Mendes in this window.

The youngster, highly regarded as one of the best and most promising left-backs in Europe right now is said to be ‘calm’ about the situation and has joined Sporting’s pre-season preparations in the meanwhile.

