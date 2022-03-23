Portuguese Giants 'Tried' to Insert Buy Option in Manchester City Loanee's Deal - Club to Evaluate His Progress in the Summer

Manchester City have reportedly turned down Braga's attempt to add a purchase option in the deal to sign Blues loanee, Yan Couto.

Since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017, Kyle Walker has etched his reputation as one of the most consistent performers at the Etihad Stadium.

While the England international is known to play an understated role in comparison to his more flamboyant teammates, his incredible one-on-one defending combined with his unstoppable recovery pace makes him a vital cog in the Manchester City machine.

Despite Walker showing no signs of slowing down at 31 years of age, it looks like the Premier League champions have already earmarked Yan Couto, who is currently on loan at Braga, as a potential successor for the Sheffield-born right-back.

It is worth noting that Couto’s impressive potential does not come as a surprise, considering the wonderkid was on the radar of the likes Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Juventus before ultimately deciding to sign on the dotted line for the Sky Blues.

With Joao Cancelo signing a contract renewal until 2027 as recently as February this year, the plan in place may well be to bring in the starlet to fill Walker’s boots as soon as his deal expires in 2024.

In the meantime, City may look to explore new loan destinations for Couto after Girona and now, Braga and eventually, look to gradually bed him into the first team set-up.

It is also reported that the Blues will welcome Couto back for pre-season training and evaluate his progress before making any further decisions.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube