Portuguese Journalist Makes Huge Claim Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo To Man City

One respected journalist in Portugal has made a huge claim in regards to Manchester City's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After meetings between Jorge Mendes and the Juventus board this morning, various rumours have been flying around social media from several different outlets concerning Cristiano Ronaldo's links to Manchester City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester City have so far made no official bid to sign the forward, who are demanding a sum in the vicinity of €28-30 million for the former Real Madrid man.

However, one particularly respected journalist in Portugal, Goncalo Lopes has made an astonishing claim that the deal to bring Ronaldo to the Etihad Stadium has been completed.

He adds that Ronaldo has already had conversations with Pep Guardiola, and the completion of a deal now rests in the hands of Mendes and Juventus.

Instead of paying the €30 million fee previously mentioned, Manchester City would like to include a player in a straight swap deal - with Bernardo Silva admired by Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

However, the Portuguese midfielder prefers a move to Spain rather than Italy.

Ronaldo himself reportedly sees Manchester City as the natural next step in continuing to compete for major honours before one last move to the MLS.

With Manchester City's links with New York City FC, it's not unrealistic to say a move their upon the expiry of his contract at the Etihad is on the cards.

It was reported earlier this morning that Ronaldo is in search of a 'fresh challenge', with the next few hours labelled 'decisive' in determining his next move.

