Portuguese Media Insistent on Man City Pursuit of €50M Defender Despite Recent Press Briefing

Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Sporting full-back Nuno Mendes for several months and with Txiki Begiristain said to rate the player highly, it is claimed that the club are ready to step up their interest.

Nuno Mendes has been widely linked with a move to Manchester for several months now and with the left-back position seemingly deemed a priority by the club, Nuno Mendes may be the solution that the club has been searching for.

The 19-year-old defender has impressed since breaking into the Sporting Lisbon side in the 2019/20 campaign with his impressive form having led to Mendes making his debut for the national side in 2020 and has gone on to earn five caps for his country.

Along with being linked with a move to City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be keeping tabs on the player, however, the recruitment of a left-back is said to be a priority at the Etihad in the current transfer window.

Reports Record in Portugal, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, suggest that Manchester City are preparing a second offer of between €30 million and €35 million for Nuno Mendes.

However, Sporting are in no rush to sell the player, and it is unlikely that the club will settle for a fee in that range as have demanded €50 million - a figure resultant of the €70 million release clause in his contract.

However, and contradictory to these reports, according to The Sun's Martin Blackburn, Manchester City have insisted that Nuno Mendes is not, and has never been a target for the club.

Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail has also stated that Manchester City are 'forcefully reiterating' that they are not interested in signing Nuno Mendes.

With contrasting reports concerning Nuno Mendes and with the club assertively denying their interest in the player, it currently appears unlikely that Mendes will be arriving at the club this summer.

