Portuguese Midfielder 'Dreaming' of Playing Under Pep Guardiola At Manchester City Amid Summer Exit Links

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes has refused to consider a move to Wolves in the summer, according to a new report from Portugal, which claims the Portugal international is keen to head to the Etihad Stadium and play for Pep Guardiola.

Matheus Nunes has emerged as one of the most promising midfielders across Europe with his starring displays for Sporting Lisbon since his rise to the first-term from the academy ranks at his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old, who was hailed by Pep Guardiola as one of the best players in the world after Manchester City's 5-0 thumping of Sporting in the Champions League Round of 16 in February, has registered three goals and five assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

Newcastle made an approach for the Portuguese in January but were told that Nunes was not keen on a move to St. James' Park - knowing he is in Guardiola's eyes following the Catalan's public comments about the Sporting Lisbon star.

Moreover, it is believed that the strong relationship shared between City and Sporting could 'work in favour' of a potential transfer for Nunes to the Etihad Stadium in the future, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

However, there is little reason to believe the Premier League champions will push for the Rio de Janeiro-born midfielder's signature anytime soon, though City have been linked with West Ham's Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni in recent months.

Manchester City are widely believed to be in pole position to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in the summer, and sources close to the Blues have maintained that the club's search for a successor to the ageing Fernandinho will not supersede their pursuit of a striker.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube