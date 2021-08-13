Portuguese Side 'In Talks' With Man City Over Striker - Spanish Club Also Labelled As 'Interested'

Manchester City striker Pablo Moreno may be looking at a move to Portugal’s Primeira Liga, according to recent reports.

Moreno is one of the most highly-rated prospects currently at Manchester City.

However, the 19-year-old forward is not currently in Pep Guardiola's first-team plans, meaning that a second loan move away from the club appears likely for the forthcoming season.

The young striker spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan in Spain’s Segunda Division with Girona, and it remains a possibility that Moreno returns to the Catalan side.

Moreno, rather disappointingly, only scored two goals whilst at Girona last term, and the striker will be hoping to perform better in front of goal next season.

Whilst it is understood that Girona are keen on Moreno returning to the club in the coming weeks, it's been reported that the highly-rated talent is the subject of interest of clubs other than the City Football Group-owned side.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Portuguese outlet Record, Pablo Moreno is a target of Primeira Liga side Famalicão.

The source notes that the Portuguese club are 'in talks for the signing of Manchester City striker Pablo Moreno' with the view of signing the young striker on a one-year loan deal.

As per the report, the young Spaniard also has other admirers within Portuguese football, whilst Girona are interested in Moreno returning to Catalonia for another loan spell next season.

Pablo Moreno has four years remaining on his Manchester City contract and the club are understood to rate the player highly following his €10 million transfer from Juventus in 2020.

The Spanish striker has previously spent time in the academies of both Barcelona and Juventus before joining Manchester City, and it is hoped that Moreno will be able to fulfil his potential whilst at the club.

