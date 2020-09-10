SI.com
Portuguese side make Man City defender a 'priority' signing

Jack Walker

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is reportedly on his way out of the club this summer, after five years at the Etihad Stadium, according to Ojogo.

Otamendi is believed to be a 'priority' signing for ex-club Porto, for whom the Argentine appeared 77 times for between 2010-2014.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The reports from Portugal suggest that the chances of Porto landing a deal are 'very strong', with the initial contacts between player and club promising. Any deal could be held up by Otamendi's wages, with the Portuguese Champions unwilling to match his current salary. 

However, it is claimed that the defender may be willing to take a pay cut to return to the Estádio do Dragão.

No fee has yet been mentioned, but all reports indicate that Manchester City will not price Otamendi out of his desired move, with a peaceful exit expected in honour of his 5 years of service.

