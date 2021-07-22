Portuguese Star 'Never' A Target, Striker 'Offered' By La Liga Giants - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #36

Although it has been a quiet week for Manchester City, some rumours have come to light that could affect the club's prospects for the 2021/22 season.

Arrivals

Antoine Griezmann - Rumour Rating: 2/10

It is no secret that Manchester City are after a goal scoring striker this summer.

Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Danny Ings, have all been mentioned as potential replacements for the recently departed club legend Sergio Aguero.

To add to the list, one name that has emerged from out of left field in recent weeks has been Antoine Griezmann.

Given Barcelona’s recent financial woes, it is no surprise that many of their big earners are linked with moves away from the Nou Camp.

According to reports from L’Equipe, and relayed by Get French Football News, Griezmann has been ‘offered’ to Manchester City.

However, it is said that the Frenchman is only considering a return to Atletico Madrid - if he even leaves Barcelona.

With the striker’s desire to remain at one of the big La Liga clubs, and the recent reports that the City hierarchy have dismissed any rumours that they are interested in the 30-year-old, my rumour rating of two feels sufficient.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Left-back has been a position of need for Pep Guardiola for some time now.

Ever since Benjamin Mendy suffered his first of multiple major knee injuries in 2017, a host of players have filled the left-back void - most of whom are not naturals at the position.

For months now, Sporting Lisbon's Nuno Mendes has reportedly been the subject of interest from the Premier League champions. However, that could all be changing if some new information is to be believed.

According to Record Portugal via Sport Witness, Manchester City are preparing a new offer of between €30 million and €35 million for Nuno Mendes.

Despite that, there is insistence that the Portuguese club will not negotiate for that, as they continue to demand €50 million, which is backed up by a release clause in his contract of €70 million.

In a shock turn around however, the Sun’s Martin Blackburn has revealed that those within the Etihad club have insisted that Nuno Mendes is not, and never has been, a target for them.

To back that up, the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan has stated that Manchester City are 'forcefully reiterating' that they are not interested in signing the defender.

My rumour rating of three may ring in as low as Nuno Mendes has been a reported target for some time now.

However, at the moment, if there is any interest from the Premier League club, they appear to have a grossly different valuation of the player than his current club. However, any reported interest appears to be false according to recent information.

Departures

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The rampant sales of fringe players in order to raise money for big money targets is starting to go according to plan for Manchester City.

In recent weeks the club has raked in upwards of £50 million thanks to player sales - and more is set to come in. One player who has long been linked with a permanent move away is Ivan Ilic.

After a successful season on loan at Serie A side Hellas Verona, the Italian club are ready to make a 'big investment' on the 20-year-old, as they believe in the midfielder's qualities, claims Sky Sports.

As per reports from the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will hold out for a fee in the range of £10 million to £12 million for the promising Serbian.

With that potential sale, the Premier League club’s profits from player sales this summer could reach up to £62 million.

My rumour rating of eight is the highest of the day for two simple reasons. Manchester City need the cash for their big money targets and Hellas Verona appear to be very keen on keeping Ivan Ilic on a permanent basis.

