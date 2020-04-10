Potential swap deal between Man City star and Inter forward 'proposed' to representatives

A swap deal between Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been proposed to the representatives of both players, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

With the imminent financial hit on the world of football, and transfer deals in particular this summer, clubs are looking at avenues to explore in which they can retain funds while also strengthening their squads.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, this process has begun at Manchester City with the potential departure of Sergio Aguero and a player who many have described as a 'like-for-like' replacement for the club legend - Lautaro Martinez (22).

It has been claimed that a potential swap deal between the two players has been 'proposed' to the representatives of both players - however, no financial terms have been discussed at this stage.

The latest swap deal rumour follows on from the Telegraph's claims on Thursday afternoon that Barcelona were open to the idea of proposing Nelson Semedo to Manchester City in exchange for Joao Cancelo.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra