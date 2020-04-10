City Xtra
Potential swap deal between Man City star and Inter forward 'proposed' to representatives

Freddie Pye

A swap deal between Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been proposed to the representatives of both players, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

With the imminent financial hit on the world of football, and transfer deals in particular this summer, clubs are looking at avenues to explore in which they can retain funds while also strengthening their squads.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, this process has begun at Manchester City with the potential departure of Sergio Aguero and a player who many have described as a 'like-for-like' replacement for the club legend - Lautaro Martinez (22).

fbl-copa-america-2019-arg-training

It has been claimed that a potential swap deal between the two players has been 'proposed' to the representatives of both players - however, no financial terms have been discussed at this stage.

The latest swap deal rumour follows on from the Telegraph's claims on Thursday afternoon that Barcelona were open to the idea of proposing Nelson Semedo to Manchester City in exchange for Joao Cancelo.

Man City star's move to Bundesliga giants 'left in limbo'

Leroy Sané's move to the Bundesliga is potentially in more doubt than it has ever been.

richarddugdale

“It's the fairest thing to do..." - Leroy Sané opens up on life without football and matches behind closed doors

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has spoken about life without football during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Danny Lardner

Leaked 2020/21 Man City home kit recreated in concept designs

Based on the latest leaked information, City Xtra have created more concept kits; this time it's the 2020/21 home kit.

harryasiddall

Only blue

Barcelona target Man City defender, with current full-back heading in the opposite direction

Barcelona are targeting a move for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this summer, with Nelson Semedo heading in the opposite direction, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

Man City donate Easter Eggs and hand gel to the local community

Manchester City have donated 1,000 Easter Eggs and 700 bottled of hand sanitiser to the local area.

harryasiddall

Leaked: Manchester City 2020/21 Third Kit Additional Details

Further details surrounding the 2020/21 Manchester City Third Kit have come to light on Thursday courtesy of FootyHeadlines.

Freddie Pye

Man City star makes generous donation of 400 food packages to hometown neighbourhood

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has made a generous donation of food packages to his hometown neighbourhood, report Globo Esporte.

markgough96

Bundesliga defender wants Man City return - club cannot afford €30m fee to make deal permanent

Manchester City loanee Angelino is set to return to the club in the summer as he wants to break into City's first-team, say German media outlet Kicker.

markgough96

Man City in 'advanced talks' with players over wage deferrals amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester City are understood to be in advanced talks with their first-team squad regarding wage deferrals amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to the Times.

Freddie Pye

Leroy Sane provides fitness update

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has provided the latest update on his road to full fitness, following his long-term cruciate ligament injury sustained in August 2019.

Freddie Pye