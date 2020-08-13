City Xtra
Potential swap deal for Juventus star Paulo Dybala on the cards for Man City? - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #18

Harry Winters

As Manchester City’s preparations for their Champions League quarter-final on Saturday continue in Portugal, behind the scenes preparations for next season also continue with numerous players having been linked with moves to and from the Etihad on day 18 of the transfer window.

Here's how Thursday panned out in the world of transfer stories...

DTR

-----

Kalidou Cool-ibaly?

Manchester City are said to be 'staying cool' in regards to their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News. It is claimed that although interested in the player, City have made no bids for the defender and that City are yet to even give notice to the Italian club that they may be considering tabling a bid.

If a bid is to made for Koulibaly, much of the talk in the past 24 hours has been in regards to how much that bid would be worth, with Sport Witness relaying information from Corriere dello Sport that Koulibaly’s agent has “whispered” to Napoli’s president that the Blues would be willing to pay €70m.

Contrary to that however, Carlo Laudisa has claimed that a deal for the defender could be completed for €65m, along with the Manchester Evening News who believe De Laurentiis' valuation of the player could drop to as low as £62 million - with the players valuation having supposedly already dropped from £80m to £71m.

A late and rather surprising update from the Transfer Window Podcast suggested that personal terms are 'all but agreed' between Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly, while 'a lot of work' has gone in over the past few days when it comes to agreeing fee with Napoli - this has been successful in terms of 'making progress'.

ssc-napoli-v-us-lecce-serie-a

Bravo to Betis?

Claudio Bravo’s days as Manchester City’s second choice goalkeeper look to be numbered, with Sport Witness relaying La Cuarta’s report that former Blues boss Manuel Pellegrini is close to completing the signing of Bravo on a one-year deal at Real Betis.

Pellegrini, who has been linked with a host of current and former Blues since taking the Betis job, is thought to be confident that the Chilean shot stopper will sign for the club this month.

Italy Bound?

David Silva looks increasingly likely to join Italian side Lazio after Manchester City’s ongoing Champions League campaign comes to a close, with Romeo Agresti reporting that Juventus are not interested in signing the departing club legend despite various claims in Italy suggesting otherwise.

Despite, Pep Guardiola having said on many an occasions that Manchester City would not be purchasing a 'David Silva replacement', Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports has today said that City aren’t interested in adding to their midfield artillery this summer.

manchester-city-v-afc-bournemouth-premier-league (5)

Thiago won’t go?

Manchester City’s disinterest in signing a midfielder according to Sky Sports, was then reiterated in Stuart Brennan’s earlier report for the Manchester Evening News, stating that the purchasing of a player for the middle is unlikely - presumably ending all speculation around the club's potential signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago. 

As for Liverpool’s chase of the midfielder - well unlike other supposed Liverpool news aggregators, we don’t monitor rivals business that closely…

Porro in Lisbon

Unlike the majority of Manchester City players who are in Lisbon for the Champions League World Cup-style tournament, full-back Pedro Porro is in the Portuguese capital to complete a move to Sporting Lisbon.The deal, which is expected to be completed on either Friday or Saturday, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola as relayed by Sport Witness, and will also include an option to buy for a fee presumed to be €8.5 million.

Paulo Dybala for Gabriel Jesus?

Gabriel Jesus, who is known to be admired by Juventus, could be used in a swap deal for Paulo Dybala - who is claimed to be available for transfer this summer - if Manchester City do not wish to meet the €100 million valuation of the Argentine attacker, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

47768359

Another CFA addition?

UOL Esporte, as relayed by Sport Witness, are reporting that there are only “bureaucratic details” to be sorted in the negotiations for 17-year-old midfield starlet Diego Rosa, with a move set to soon be made official by the two clubs.

The deal, which will initially see Manchester City pay Brazilian club Gremio €5 million, includes a total of 14 bonuses which could one day see the cost of the player rise to a maximum of €22.5 million.

-----

