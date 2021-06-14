Premier League and Bundesliga Clubs Target Move For Man City Centre-Back This Summer

Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be sent out on loan for the 2021/2022 season, according to the information of Alan Nixon from the Sun.

The 19 year-old, Stockport-born defender spent the second-half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, after making just four first team appearances for Manchester City in domestic cup competitions.

Harwood-Bellis featured in League Cup wins against Bournemouth and Burnley, as well as FA Cup fixtures against Birmingham City and Cheltenham Town before being loaned out to Tony Mowbray’s side on deadline day, for the remainder of the season.

The teenager subsequently made 19 appearances for Blackburn during his loan spell, as he quickly established himself as key to Rovers’ defence - playing the full 90 minutes in 16 of his 19 Championship matches.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva has two offers for summer move from Spain

READ MORE: Man City set to make staggering offer for Bundesliga star

It has been reported by journalist Alan Nixon that the central defender will be loaned out again for the upcoming 2021/22 season, with several clubs said to be interested in the teenager.

It is claimed that Blackburn Rovers are interested in re-signing Harwood-Bellis on loan for a further 12 months, as they seek to better their 15th placed finish.

The teenager may also be provided with the opportunity to play Premier League football, as newly promoted Brentford are also reportedly interested in signing Harwood-Bellis on loan.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

Clubs in Germany are also interested in a loan move for the centre-back, with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham having recently demonstrated how successful young English talent can be in the Bundesliga.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra