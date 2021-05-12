Premier League and Bundesliga Teams Interested as Man City Forward’s Father Reveals Club's Decision To Sell For 'As Much As Possible'

Confirming earlier reports of Manchester City’s decision to sell Lukas Nmecha in the upcoming transfer window, the player’s father has spoken out about his future amid interest from clubs across Europe.

Confirming earlier reports of Manchester City’s decision to sell Lukas Nmecha in the upcoming transfer window, the player’s father has spoken out about his future amid interest from clubs across Europe.

The German’s contract expires at the end of the 2022 season and the Manchester club appear to have no intentions of offering Nmecha a new deal - having decided to sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window, as reported a few weeks ago.

Lukas Nmecha was loaned out Belgian club RSC Anderlecht at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and the player has so far enjoyed his stay, working under former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

The Manchester City Academy graduate has previously been sent out on various unsuccessful loan spells, but Anderlecht is where the player has really shined, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists under Vincent Kompany’s tutelage.

His prolific performances in the Belgian Pro League have convinced Kompany and the Anderlecht board to extend Lukas Nmecha’s stay beyond this season, even if it means that they must sign the forward on a permanent deal.

Validating the reports of Manchester City’s decision to sell the striker this summer, the German under-21 international’s father, Kalu has made revelations about his son’s situation, conveying that a stay at Anderlecht would be the best possible situation for the Manchester City-owned player’s development.

“As far as I am concerned, it would certainly be smart to stay with Anderlecht, but the decision does not only lie with Lukas… We shall see,” said Kalu, while speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Nmecha has attracted transfer interest from clubs in Germany and England, and according to a previous report, the 22 year-old is valued at €8 million by the Blues, who want to make as much money as they can for the player who is entering the last year of his contract.

“There is a lot of interest from the Bundesliga and the Premier League, City wants to sell Nmecha as expensive as possible,” the player's father added.

Previous suggestions that Vincent Kompany’s past association with Manchester City will help the Belgian side convince the Etihad club for a lower fee had been ‘denied’, and whether the reported fee is acceptable to the Belgian club is not yet known in spite of their strong desire to sign the player on a permanent deal.

