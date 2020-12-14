Premier League club eye January switch for Man City defender

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to renew their interest in Manchester City left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to exclusive reports from the Star and the Sun.

It is claimed that the midlands club are prepared to launch a successful bid for the Ukrainian in the January transfer window. Having fallen further down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order in both defence and midfield this season, the former FC Ufa midfielder is now likely to be interested in a move to Molineux.

The 23 year-old has been linked with a move to Wolves in previous transfer windows, but admirably chose to instead fight for his spot in the Manchester City squad, and rightly so.

After his decision to stay at the Etihad Stadium, Oleksandr Zinchenko found himself as the starting left-back in Manchester City’s 2018/19 Premier League title-winning campaign and impressed many with his versatility in that position.

As of late, Joao Cancelo has thrived in his position, and the successful and impressive return of Benjamin Mendy from recent injury problems have kept the young full-back out of line up, which may drive him to leave for Nuno Santos' side.

