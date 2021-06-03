Sports Illustrated home
Premier League Club 'Interested' in Man City Midfielder - Parties Already Negotiating With One Option Ruled Out

One Premier League club is interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera, according to the latest emerging information from Spain.
The 23 year-old has been spending the season on-loan in La Liga, representing Granada and developing his game to the point where he is now attracting interest from English top-flight clubs.

There had previously been talk of Manchester City themselves having some element of interest in bringing the player back to the Etihad for next season, in order to be integrated into the first-team set-up.

However, the latest information from Spain is that the player is in fact already negotiating with a Premier League club over the possibility of moving his services to England from the start of next season.

According to the information of journalist Héctor Gómez, as relayed by Mundo Mestalla this week, an unnamed Premier League club is 'interested' in Yangel Herrera for the forthcoming season, and appears to have an intention to get a deal done during the next few weeks.

Héctor Gómez writes that the two teams are already negotiating, with one side of the negotiating parties presumably being Manchester City or the City Football Group.

One option that had been discussed last summer, as part of Manchester City's approach for Ferran Torres, was the possibility of sending Yangel Herrera to Valencia and at the time, the La Liga club appeared to have some element of interest in the player.

However, it appears the landscape has changed this summer, with Valencia now being ruled out as a destination for the Venezuelan midfielder.

As for Manchester City, and despite the apparent lack of interest in bringing Yangel Herrera into the first-team set up for next season, their desire to secure a central midfielder remains in place.

The club have been linked with a whole host of options in recent weeks, including Manuel Locatelli of Sassuolo - however, the feeling at present is that the Italian could be more interested in remaining within Serie A.

