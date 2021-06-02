Premier League Club 'Leading the Race' to Sign Man City Forward - Deal Could Affect Harry Kane's Tottenham Future

Arsenal are "leading the race" to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, reports the Sun, and a deal would have ramifications for the Etihad club's efforts to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Raheem Sterling had been a key player under Pep Guardiola prior to the 2020/2021 season, with his marked improvement cementing his status as one of the world's best forwards.

Last season, however, the England international suffered a sharp decline in form, losing his place in the line-up to the likes of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez for the latter half of the season.

In spite of starting the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea last weekend, it is reported that both Manchester City and Raheem Sterling may be open to a transfer in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on a reunion with Raheem Sterling in London, and the Emirates side are prepared to pay the player's huge wages.

The Sun adds that, as Pep Guardiola wants to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane as a direct replacement for the departed Sergio Aguero, a Sterling transfer to Arsenal could affect that deal.

That is due to Manchester City's willingness to offer Raheem Sterling, alongside Gabriel Jesus, as part of any deal, but Tottenham are unsure of their capacity to meet the former's salary demands.

A move to Arsenal might, therefore, be more likely.

Ultimately, it is hard to envision Arsenal having the financial power and the allure to prise Sterling away from City, but the forward's future does have an element of doubt over it after a poor season.

