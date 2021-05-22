Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Premier League Club Open Talks Over Move For Man City Winger - Fee Agreed

Manchester City and Leeds United have reportedly opened discussions over a permanent transfer for one winger heading into the upcoming summer transfer window.
Author:
Publish date:

The player in question is Jack Harrison - who has so far spent three seasons on-loan from Manchester City at the Yorkshire club, with a large amount of success and involvement in their promotion campaign of 2019/2020.

Such has been his importance to Marcelo Bielsa's side that they are now looking to end the run of loan spells and tie down the Englishman to a permanent deal at Elland Road.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane has identified his 'preferred' destination this summer

According to an exclusive report from Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, Manchester City and Leeds United have now opened talks over handling the long-term future of the former New York City winger.

The report claims that the two parties have already agreed a fee for the transfer of the player, which is claimed to be in the region of £15 million. As well as the obvious advantage of Jack Harrison being comfortable at Leeds, the club also have the first buy option on the player.

For Manchester City, Jack Harrison has always seemed some distance from their regular first-team set-up and there is quite clearly an overload of talent in the areas that Leeds' 24 year-old star operates in.

In terms of Etihad official's forward planning going into the summer, a marquee striker continues to be the main priority with Harry Kane as the number one target in that position. There is also a feeling that City could look to recruit in left-back and central midfield.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32836475
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Club Open Talks Over Move For Man City Winger - Fee Agreed

29449572
News

Gabriel Jesus Opens Up On Sergio Aguero's Treatment of Him Ahead of Man City Departure

sipa_33428953
News

Tottenham Manager Makes Kevin De Bruyne Admission Following Harry Kane's 'Dream' of Playing With Man City Star

Nuno Mendes
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Reserve' €70M Finances for Possible Defensive Recruitment This Summer

1002339949
News

What Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Has Said About Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Appearance

sipa_32014616
News

Man City Plan For Premier League Trophy Celebration Consists of Four Names

sipa_33271050
News

Man City Star Reaches Agreement Over Summer Transfer - Champions League Bonus Included

1002734538
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Update On Joao Cancelo After Red Card Against Brighton