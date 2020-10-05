SI.com
Premier League club show interest in signing Man City centre-back before deadline

Freddie Pye

Fulham have shown an interest in signing Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, according to the latest reports from England.

The 23-year-old centre-back emerged as a top talent in the defensive department on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, when his defensive capabilities were matched with a tendency to play the ball out from the back - a key aspect of any Pep Guardiola central defender. However, it seems as though he is not among the Catalan manager's immediate plans, and looks set for a permanent move away from the club.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Fulham are the latest club to show an interest in signing Tosin Adarabioyo. Previous reports have linked the centre-back with a move to the likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle this window, however neither of the aforementioned clubs have taken their interest to a move decisive level.

Manchester City remain keen in shifting central defenders out of the club, following the signing of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias this summer. Along with Adarabioyo, Eric Garcia looks set to complete his much-awaited move to Barcelona, although negotiations between both parties are ongoing regarding a transfer fee.

