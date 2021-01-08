Premier League club target Man City defensive duo - Serie A giants also 'monitoring' centre-back

Manchester City rising defensive duo Luke Mbete and Josh Wilson-Esbrand are 'interesting' Premier League side Leeds United, while Serie A giants Juventus are claimed to be 'monitoring' the former, according to the latest claims from England.

Both players are rated very highly amongst both coaches and supporters of the club, with Mbete in particular experiencing two promotions to the first-team matchday squad over the past week, with appearances on the substitutes bench against both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand was signed by City from West Ham in 2019 as a scholar, following a trial period with the club. The teenage left-back is also an England U18 international, as well as being part of City's EDS squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

However, according to the latest reports from Sami Mokbel of the Mail, both players could potentially be on their way out of the club, with two major suitors keeping a very close eye on the pair.

It has been reported that both Luke Mbete (17) and Josh Wilson-Esbrand (18) are 'interesting' Leeds United, while Serie A side Juventus are understood to be 'monitoring' Mbete's situation closely.

It is highly unlikely that City would want to permanently sell either player, however loan moves could become a possibility should either player desire first-team game time. With that being said, it is also similarly unlikely that either player could secure that at either Leeds or Juventus.

In the past week, City have secured a relationship with League One high-flyers Lincoln City - who could present an opportunity for some of Manchester City's top youth talents to gain significant match time for a very impressive albeit lower league outfit.

