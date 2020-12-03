SI.com
Premier League club values key Man City target at over £100M – reasons behind valuation revealed

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City transfer target Jack Grealish has been reportedly valued at over £100 million by club Aston Villa, following his recent England call-ups, impact on Premier League games, and his new £125,000-a-week five-year contract, according to the Telegraph.

Birmingham-born Grealish (25) has spent his entire professional career at Aston Villa, amassing nearly 200 appearances for the club, and consequently earning the role as captain.

The attacking midfielder/winger has massively increased his status amongst top Premier League clubs over the past two  seasons – making himself a transfer target for the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Admired for his pace, vision and agility, Jack Grealish has the ability to seemingly brush past the league’s best defenders with ease and deliver accurate crosses instantly into the box

It is thought that Villa decided to hand out their biggest contract ever in an attempt to convince the player to remain at the club – but a transfer fee of well over £100 million would almost be financially impossible for the club to turn down.

Most transfer rumours point towards Manchester United leading the race in the attempts to get Grealish’s signature, however it is unlikely that top European sides will let him move without a fight given his talent and natural ability.

Grealish scored eight times in 36 appearances in the Premier League last season, yet so far in just nine appearances this season he has found the net five times.

