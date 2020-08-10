City Xtra
Premier League club weighing up a move for Man City defender

Jack Walker

Everton are weighing up a move for Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo (22), should they miss out on two of their more senior centre-back targets this summer, reports the Mirror.

The Toffees are also believed to be considering a move for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma (25), who has previously impressed on loan at Goodison Park. However, with a deal for first-choice target Gabriel now looking increasingly unlikely - with Lille in negotiations with both Manchester United and Arsenal - reports have suggested that Carlo Ancelotti is exploring other possibilities, with a move for Adarabioyo now being strongly considered.

The defender has gained valuable experience in the Championship over the past two seasons, racking up over 60 appearances on loan at both West Brom and Blackburn. It was with the latter where Adarabioyo established himself as one of the league's finest defenders.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-basel

Newly promoted Leeds have also been linked with a loan move for the player, with Marcelo Bielsa trusted by Pep Guardiola to further the player's development in a style similar to his own.

Adarabioyo joined the City Football Academy at five years old, consistently playing well above his age group, and captaining the Citizens at various age groups. He first rose to prominence within the club as a 14-year-old, putting in impressive performances for the U18s. He made his City first-team debut way back in 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini, in an FA Cup tie against Chelsea. 

While he is yet to make a Premier League appearance, expect to see Adarabioyo change that this season. His current Manchester City contract expires in the summer of 2021, with the club eager to tie him down long term.

