Premier League Clubs Enter the Race for James McAtee, Dutch Giants 'Hopeful' of Signing Forward - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 28th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Swansea, QPR, and Rangers have all made approaches to sign James McAtee on loan, with the Manchester City midfielder in demand among a host of clubs eager to secure his services for the remainder of the season. (James Ducker/Telegraph)

Leicester, Brighton, Southampton, and Aston Villa have all given varying consideration to a permanent move for James McAtee, but Manchester City are unwilling to sell a player they have high hopes for. (James Ducker/Telegraph)



Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has apparently already had a conversation with Pep Guardiola for James McAtee. Rangers have ‘real interest’ in loaning the 19-year-old. (The 4th Official)



Manchester City are considering recalling Morgan Rogers from Bournemouth amid interest from Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest. (Mail Sport)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s strong relationship with Pep Guardiola could help Rangers’ case for James McAtee, but Swansea and Girona are another two clubs who Manchester City may be open to as he would be learning within an attacking brand of football. (The Athletic)

FC Eindhoven are hopeful they can complete a loan deal for Manchester City’s Iker Pozo ‘in the coming days’. The Dutch club have ‘been waiting for a while’ for the Blues to give the green light, and are taking a ‘wait and see attitude’ on the matter. (Eindhovens Dagblad/Sport Witness)

Swansea are set to sign Finley Burns on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season. (BBC Sport)



Contract News

Manchester City are expected to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling before the end of the season, with the Blues and Sterling both fairly relaxed about the situation. (James Ducker/Telegraph)

Confirmed Man City Signings

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

