Premier League defender reveals why he snubbed a move to Manchester City

markgough96

Manchester City were credited with an interest in Villarreal defender Eric Bailly several years ago, but the Ivorian opted to move to local rivals Manchester United in a deal worth £30 million.

Bailly has spoken publicly of City's interest in the past, but he has recently reiterated why he made his decision. 

"Manchester City were also interested [in the summer of 2016], but if [Jose] Mourinho calls you, you can’t say no", was the answer proffered by the centre-back, reports MundoDeportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-man-utd (5)
(OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Bailly, Mourinho was sacked in 2018 after failing to get the better of Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, during his time at the club. Bailly is now managed by former Cardiff and Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Although City's defence has suffered with issues in recent years, the addition of Bailly would likely not have made much difference. 

Over the course of his five seasons in England, injury problems and competition for his place have seen Bailly make only 56 appearances in the Premier League.

