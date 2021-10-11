    • October 11, 2021
    Premier League Director Sends Warning to Man City Over Striker Target Who ‘Loves’ Current Club

    Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici has all but ruled out a move away from the club for Harry Kane, who was linked with a high-profile switch to Manchester City in the summer.
    Kane was heavily linked with the Premier League champions after expressing his desire to leave Tottenham in an interview with Gary Neville last term, as the 28-year-old stated that he needed to start competing for major honours.

    With three years left on the marksman's deal, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to negotiate a transfer fee with City, who made Kane their top transfer target after being crowned champions of England last term without the aid of a recognised striker for large parts.

    After a long-drawn saga that included Kane missing a period of pre-season training with his current side, the England captain accepted defeat in his desire to seal a move to the Etihad Stadium following his cameo appearance in Tottenham's narrow win away at Wolves in August.

    Two months on from the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici has commented on Kane's future in north London.

    "Harry Kane loves Tottenham," said the former Juventus chief, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

    "We decided to keep him (Kane) last summer to start the re-building, and we’re happy with our choice. There’s no need of any new talk with Harry. He knows how to share the sense of belonging."

    City's chase for Kane's services was confirmed by head coach Pep Guardiola, who admitted that the Sky Blues were indeed interested in adding the Tottenham star to their ranks.

    However, Levy's reluctance to strike a deal with City meant that the Manchester side failed in their pursuit of the forward, who is yet to open his account in the league this season.

    A move for Kane in January seems unlikely for City, who could enter the race for the likes of Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic, who have both reportedly been on the Premier League side's radar in recent weeks.

    Kane happy 2021 22
    Premier League Director Sends Warning to Man City Over Striker Target Who 'Loves' Current Club

