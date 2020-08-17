Premier League giants could make a loan bid for Man City defender

Frank Lampard's Chelsea could still yet make a loan bid for out of favour Manchester City defender John Stones, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is reportedly 'still well regarded' amongst the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, and Stones could be one player to ease their apparent defensive woes.

Since joining the club from Everton in the summer of 2016, Stones has gone on to make 133 appearances in all competitions. However, despite a brilliant spell at the start of the 2017/18 season, the centre-back has failed to nail down a starting spot.

Pep Guardiola has repeatedly told the press that Stones has all the attributes to become a top central defender, but his mentality needs to improve.

With the signing of Nathan Aké and potentially another centre-back, Stones may feel he needs to move if he want's more regular first team football.

