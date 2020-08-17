SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Premier League giants could make a loan bid for Man City defender

harryasiddall

Frank Lampard's Chelsea could still yet make a loan bid for out of favour Manchester City defender John Stones, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is reportedly 'still well regarded' amongst the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, and Stones could be one player to ease their apparent defensive woes. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Since joining the club from Everton in the summer of 2016, Stones has gone on to make 133 appearances in all competitions. However, despite a brilliant spell at the start of the 2017/18 season, the centre-back has failed to nail down a starting spot.

Pep Guardiola has repeatedly told the press that Stones has all the attributes to become a top central defender, but his mentality needs to improve. 

With the signing of Nathan Aké and potentially another centre-back, Stones may feel he needs to move if he want's more regular first team football.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City eyeing former Premier League manager with Pep Guardiola's future in doubt

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club; but in the scenario he decides to leave, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed up as his replacement.

harryasiddall

Vincent Kompany in negotiations with Man City for young striker

Former Man City captain Vincent Kompany wants to bring Man City's young striker Lukas Nmecha (21) to Anderlecht.

markgough96

Man City chairman to announce tribute plans for club legend 'today'

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak is set to announce plans for a lasting tribute to club legend David Silva 'today', according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder handed ultimatum after 'not responding' to contract offer

The latest update on the future of Man City star David Silva suggests that Lazio are growing impatient with the Spaniard, and are demanding an answer today on the player's future.

markgough96

Man City set their price for young defender - Barcelona interested

Manchester City have set a price of €23 million for wantaway young defender Eric Garcia, with Barcelona keen to bring him back to the club.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

West Ham show keen interest in Man City defender - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #19/20/21

The City Xtra transfer round-up is back! After Saturday's shock Champions League exit, Manchester City's attention shifts to the upcoming season - as Pep Guardiola looks to refresh his squad after a disappointing campaign.

Jack Walker

"Try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend..." - Man City star reacts to Liverpool fans responses after UCL defeat

Bernardo Silva has gone all out on his personal Twitter profile, after Liverpool fans obsessively responded to his previous tweets in the aftermath of Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Saturday night.

City Xtra

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

After another night to forget in the Champions League for Manchester City, where once again we failed to reach a semi-final after been knocked out by lesser opposition, we look at what we learned on the night.

markgough96

Man City in shock £40 million deal for Tottenham midfielder - clubs stance revealed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a 'serious admirer' of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks (24).

Jack Walker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

Manchester City were knocked out of the Champions League in infuriating fashion once again as Lyon scraped an unlikely victory.

Nathan Allen