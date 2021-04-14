NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Premier League giants in position to make approach for Man City defender this summer

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly waiting on the sidelines should Manchester City defender Eric Garcia open himself up to other offers other than Barcelona, according to the latest reports from Spain.
In recent days, it has been suggested that the Camp Nou club had lowered the finances from the initial figures agreed by Eric Garcia and his representatives, leading to the Manchester City centre-back taking some time to review what was now on the table.

However, the latest reports from Spanish newspaper Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, is that Barcelona do not want to wait too long in case of what is described as a possible ‘interference’ from other clubs, specifically Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.

The report claims that both top-flight clubs are ‘very aware’ of the defender’s future and would be in a position to ‘enter a bid’ if the youngster ‘decides to listen to offers’.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been previously linked with an interest in Garcia, and with the setback, may be keen on monitoring the situation closely with the possibility of a major turnaround.

With all this being said, it is still difficult to imagine a scenario where Eric Garcia doesn't join Barcelona.

The sole reason for Eric Garcia not wanting to extend his Manchester City deal was the idea of rejoining his boyhood club - whom he left after graduating from the infamous La Masia.

Despite recent events, which some would only deem as a minor setback, the expectation is that a resolution will be found and Eric Garcia will join Barcelona in the forthcoming summer transfer window and upon the expiry of his Etihad deal.

