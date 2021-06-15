Premier League Left-Back 'Decides' To Join Man City - Player Rejected Liverpool, Chelsea And Arsenal

Watford left-back, Tom Galvez has decided to join Manchester City after rejecting advances from Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The very reliable Rising Ballers have reported the up-and-coming star has decided to move to Manchester in pursuit of developing his career further. It's no surprise this is the case, with a state of the art academy just 100 metres from the Etihad Stadium.

He only needed to watch BBC One on Sunday to see the benefits it could bring, with academy graduate Phil Foden stepping out for England in the European Championships at only 21 years of age.

A report recently in the Athletic has suggested Watford are set for a complete restructure of their academy set-up, with a senior figure already departing. These changes could filter down to the players, and Galvez looks to be one of them on the move.

The 16 year-old has enjoyed an incredible rise through the youth ranks in North London, even appearing twice this seasons FA Youth Cup. A competition where his side reached the fifth round before losing on penalties to Newcastle.

Galvez is a left-back naturally, but has also enjoyed a spell in left midfield. With this signing, it's expected he'll progress through the same pathway as Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle - who have both recently appeared in the first team.

