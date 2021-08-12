Premier League Manager Spotted At Etihad Stadium Amidst Links With Man City Midfielder

One Manchester City midfielder may possibly be a step closer to leaving the club over the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to recent reports, Yangel Herrera's future with Manchester City remains at a standstill for the moment.

Herrera is coming off of one promising loan stint with La Liga side Granada. The Venezuelan midfielder featured in 30+ appearances in all competitions over his pair of seasons with the Spanish club.

After Granada was not able to come to terms with Manchester City on a permanent transfer move or yet another loan deal for him, Herrera returned to the Premier League powerhouse at the start of the summer transfer window.

So far, the 23-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Leeds United; especially as manager Marcelo Bielsa is aiming to see the club acquire one versatile midfielder to bolster the team's depth at the position.

This potential move has not gained traction over the past week, but Bielsa's recent surprise appearance at the Etihad Stadium may have suggested otherwise.

As shared on Twitter, Marcelo Bielsa was recently spotted at the Etihad for reasons that currently remain unknown.

As mentioned, this had many speculating on whether Bielsa was there to help further make the push to haul in Herrera on a permanent deal.

Still, if talks between Manchester City and Leeds United over the possible transfer of Herrera soon break down, the midfielder may have suitors lining up to potentially sign him.

The likes of West Ham United and Southampton were previously reported to show an interest in Herrera, although it is not currently known as to their extent of intrigue in him today.

Manchester City officials have already had one busy summer in offloading some of their former prospects via permanent transfer deals or loan moves.

At the moment, all signs point to Herrera being the next player to soon say his goodbyes to Manchester City.

