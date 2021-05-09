Premier League Midfielder Asks To Be "Allowed To Leave" Amid Interest From Man City - Arsenal and Liverpool Also Interested

Interest from a Premier League trio made up of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool has resulted in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma asking to be allowed to leave the Amex Stadium this summer, according to the latest information.

Interest from a Premier League trio made up of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool has resulted in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma asking to be allowed to leave the Amex Stadium this summer, according to the latest information.

The Mali international has impressed this season, in what has been a relatively disappointing campaign from Graham Potter's South Coast side, and his performances have attracted interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

The 24 year-old has just seasons remaining on his current deal, and given the market value that his performances this season has equated to, the Seagulls may look to cash in ahead of a potential rebuild during the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Why Kevin de Bruyne missed the Chelsea match

READ MORE: Harry Kane heaps praise on Phil Foden and Manchester City

According to the information of Duncan Castles writing in the Sunday Times, Yves Bissouma has 'asked to be allowed to leave' Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season, following interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

It is claimed that all three of the aforementioned Premier League giants have 'inquired about the availability' of the 24 year-old midfielder given their respective plans to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Along with the interest from the Premier League, Castles reports that Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille are also exploring the possibility of bringing the player to France.

Brighton would almost certainly be set for a major profit this summer, should they decide to let go of Bissouma, having signed the player from Lille in the summer of 2018 for an initial fee in the region of £15 million.

As per previous reports, it is suggested that Brighton's valuation of Yves Bissouma is around £30 million - and given the interest from major clubs, Castles reports in the Times that Brighton are open to a summer sale should their valuation be met.

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero offers apology following penalty blunder

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's fiery response after Raheem Sterling penalty claims

For Manchester City, their pursuit of a new defensive or box-to-box midfielder heavily revolves around the future of current club captain Fernandinho - who is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.

However, the suggestion in some quarters is that Manchester City will be open to offering the Brazilian veteran a 12-month extension to his deal, although the final decision appears to be on the player himself.

Should the 36 year-old decide to end his career in Manchester, then Pep Guardiola's side and the key decision makers at the Etihad Stadium will look to the market, with Yves Bissouma joined by Declan Rice of West Ham as the potential options from within the Premier League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra