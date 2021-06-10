Premier League Midfielder Tells Friends He Is 'Very Interested' In Man City Switch

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has reportedly told friends that he is 'very interested' in a big-money switch to Manchester City this summer.

According to the latest reports from Football Insider, the Midlands star man has had his head turned by talk of Manchester City's interest behind the scenes, and is now interested in making a move happen.

Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for Jack Grealish, and it's the Catalan coach's ability to develop players that is attracting the midfielder to such an extent - that and the potential to compete in the Champions League from next season.

Any move will not happen until after the upcoming European Championships, where Jack Grealish will be hoping to have a starring role for England, as they look to acquire their first piece of silverware since 1966.

What is maybe most interesting about this report however is that Football Insider claim that it will NOT take a fee of £100 million to land the signing of Jack Grealish - a valuation that had been previously reported by various outlets.

It's a tough situation for the 25 year-old, who has called Aston Villa his home for the entirety of his career so far.

However, there are signs of the Birmingham club planning for life without their talisman, with the confirmed signing of Norwich's star man Emiliano Buendía earlier this week.

Pep Guardiola is also claimed to be willing to offload Raheem Sterling as a part of the deal, seeing Jack Grealish as a better fit in his side, while Bernardo Silva could also find himself out of the door - which is understood to have been his wish for the best part of 12 months.

Raheem Sterling however, has reportedly made it very clear that he would not like to be part of a deal that would see Tottenham's Harry Kane also make a switch to the Etihad this summer.

