Premier League side ‘failed’ to sign Man City defender despite keen interest

According to the latest reports in The Athletic, West Ham United were interested in signing Man City defender John Stones.

The Premier League side wanted to bring the 26-year-old English defender into their squad as they believed that Stones would not start regularly for Pep Guardiola's team.

The report further suggests that West Ham couldn't finalise the deal because of a 'number of different reasons'. As of this writing, the real reasons behind the failure of this deal remain unknown.

Earlier this week, West Ham co-owner David Sullivan hinted that the club might not sign more players during this transfer window while addressing the issue in an interview with talkSPORT.

(IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

"I cannot say for sure we are going to sign anybody. As each day passes, I get more depressed. You can't pay double what you value a player at. We haven't got the money. The club will go bankrupt. These are difficult times, and we have to be sensible. We have a number of bids in for a number of players, but teams don't want to lose them."

As for John Stones, the defender faced a lot of backlash last season as his performance was affected by multiple injuries as well as unforgettable errors. However, it appears that Pep Guardiola and Man City did not give up on the player after the 2019/20 season.

Several onlookers believe that John Stones has a chance to reinvent himself for the English side, as was evident when the latter started for Man City in the club's opening fixture of the season. He delivered a praiseworthy performance against the Wolves, and was appreciated by both the manager and fans after the match.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra