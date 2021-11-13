Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Premier League Side 'Keen to Sign' Man City Star - January Deal 'Might Be Possible'

    Manchester City's Dutch defender could be reunited with Eddie Howe at St James' Park when the winter transfer window opens.
    Author:

    Nathan Aké (26) joined Manchester City in August 2020 for a reported fee of £41 million, signing a five-year contract. 

    He came to add depth to the centre-back position after the departures of Nicolas Otamendi and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as provide cover on the left side of defence. 

    But a combination of competition for places and some injury problems have meant that the former Chelsea man has been limited to just thirteen league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. 

    Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte have all been preferred in important fixtures.

    One way out for Aké could be a reunion with former manager Eddie Howe, after the pair worked together at Bournemouth. 

    Howe has recently been announced as the new manager of a Newcastle United side that has just been taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. 

    Read More

    According to a report from Eurosport, Aké is one of the players Howe is keen to sign when the window opens in early January. City, unlike most Premier League sides, are not understood to have any problem with the idea of selling to Newcastle.

    Even if the club are happy to part ways with Aké, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be able to come up with a way to make the deal work financially, as the report claims that their transfer budget in January will be just £50 million - barely more than Aké cost City alone.

    The Dutchman's potential departure could clear a pathway for Luke Mbete to claim more minutes in Pep Guardiola's first team when the club enters the FA Cup in January.

    Mbete is thought of highly at City, as are the on-loan Calum Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

    Aké has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring twice.

