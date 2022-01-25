Premier League Side Make One-and-a-Half Year Loan Offer For Potential New Man City Signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers made an offer to Manchester City to bring in potential new signing Julian Alvarez on loan for one-and-a-half years, with the Blues rejecting that approach.

All the talk around Manchester City at the moment is surrounding their potential new signing, Julian Alvarez.

Since the 21-year-old burst onto the radar last Friday, rumours have suggested his move to the Etihad Stadium is imminent - but what they intend to do with the young talent is another question.

The main rumours, as suggested by some quarters in Argentine media, expect Alvarez to head out on loan, with a return River Plate for a further six months the most likely option on the table.

Contradicting reports have also said Alvarez is considered by key decision makers at the Premier League champions as a ‘first-team signing’, with the young Argentine 'ready' for the demands of England's top flight.

Now, according to Diario Olé, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Wolverhampton Wanderers made an offer to Manchester City to sign Julian Alvarez on loan for one-and-a-half years, keeping him until the summer of 2023.

However, they say City turned down that bid.

Diario have suggested City are going to let the youngster stay at River Plate until July 2022, and then could extend it for a further six months or take him to England.

Whatever happens, it looks like Manchester City have got their hands on one of the hottest prospects in world football.

His success with River Plate and the Argentinian National Team has coincided with some interest from around Europe - most notably Manchester United and Real Madrid - however, Julian Alvarez looks to have chosen Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

