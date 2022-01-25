Skip to main content

Premier League Side Make One-and-a-Half Year Loan Offer For Potential New Man City Signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers made an offer to Manchester City to bring in potential new signing Julian Alvarez on loan for one-and-a-half years, with the Blues rejecting that approach.

All the talk around Manchester City at the moment is surrounding their potential new signing, Julian Alvarez. 

Since the 21-year-old burst onto the radar last Friday, rumours have suggested his move to the Etihad Stadium is imminent - but what they intend to do with the young talent is another question.

The main rumours, as suggested by some quarters in Argentine media, expect Alvarez to head out on loan, with a return River Plate for a further six months the most likely option on the table.

Contradicting reports have also said Alvarez is considered by key decision makers at the Premier League champions as a ‘first-team signing’, with the young Argentine 'ready' for the demands of England's top flight.

Now, according to Diario Olé, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Wolverhampton Wanderers made an offer to Manchester City to sign Julian Alvarez on loan for one-and-a-half years, keeping him until the summer of 2023.

Read More

However, they say City turned down that bid.

Diario have suggested City are going to let the youngster stay at River Plate until July 2022, and then could extend it for a further six months or take him to England.

Whatever happens, it looks like Manchester City have got their hands on one of the hottest prospects in world football.

His success with River Plate and the Argentinian National Team has coincided with some interest from around Europe - most notably Manchester United and Real Madrid - however, Julian Alvarez looks to have chosen Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008252533h
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Side Make One-and-a-Half Year Loan Offer For Potential New Man City Signing

34 seconds ago
Laporte goal vs Southampton Away
News

FA Launch Investigation Into Manchester City Fan Disorder Incident

14 minutes ago
imago1009131478h
News

"I'm Happy I'm Playing Pain Free" - Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up on Challenging 2021 Amid Fitness Issues

33 minutes ago
imago1009131299h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Sends Stark Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Title Run-In

48 minutes ago
imago1008253037h
News

"Take a Risk, Why Not?!" - A Week in the City

3 hours ago
imago1008572976h
News

Manchester City Annual Report Reveals Seven-Figure Sum Invested into European Super League

3 hours ago
imago1007043148h
News

Manchester City Defender Substituted With Injury During Premier League 2 Clash Against Chelsea

4 hours ago
City players cover 4
News

Premier League Clubs Using Joao Cancelo Incident To Step Up Safety Measures

4 hours ago