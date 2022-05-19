Premier League Star AGREED Personal Terms With Manchester City Before Making U-Turn on Potential Transfer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reached an agreement over personal terms for a switch to Manchester City in the summer, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions are believed to be in the hunt for fresh midfield options in the upcoming transfer window, with Fernandinho leaving at the end of the season and just over a year left on Ilkay Gundogan's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City remain on course to lift their fourth Premier League title in five seasons against Aston Villa on Sunday after falling short in the Champions League a few weeks ago with a crushing semi-final defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, West Ham star Declan Rice and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong have all been linked with a move to City in recent months, with the Blues expected to secure the arrival of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

IMAGO / Colorsport Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba was heavily linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium following a flurry of reports a few weeks ago. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej With the France international's current deal at Old Trafford expiring at the end of the season, the 29-year-old is set to bid farewell to his boyhood club on a free transfer amid interest from the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. IMAGO / PA Images However, reliable sources in England revealed despite being flattered by the offer made by Manchester City, Pogba ruled out a switch across town despite being open to joining the current league leaders. According to the latest information of Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of The Times, Pogba agreed personal terms with the five-time Premier League champions but turned down a move in fear of the potential backlash from Manchester United's fanbase.

It has been reported Pogba thought his left in north-west England would have become unbearable due to the expected reaction from the red side of Manchester, which ultimately led him to explore other options in his search for a new club in the summer.

However, Manchester City were reportedly willing to meet Pogba's salary demands and offer him a chance of competing for a first-team spot under Pep Guardiola but Pogba informed the Etihad club two weeks ago he will be moving abroad at the end of the season.

Pogba was said to be interested in playing under Pep Guardiola, who has made his admiration for the Frenchman public in the past and believed the former Juventus man could have operated in a deeper role at the Etihad Stadium.

