Premier League Star May Refuse to Train With Current Side to Force Man City Move

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane's England teammates believe that the forward may down tools to force an exit this summer, according to reports.

The England captain wants to leave Spurs to challenge for major trophies, and City have been named as his preferred destination, with Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola keen to have the 27-year-old among his ranks at the Etihad Stadium, whilst targeting a blockbuster swoop for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish this summer.

The Manchester side are ready to offload several fringe players to raise funds that would aid them in their pursuit of the attacking duo, who could together cost the club an incredible amount - lying between £175 million and £215 million.

However, it had so far appeared highly unlikely that Kane would try and force a move away from the north London side, owing largely to his professionalism and the relationship has built with the club's fanbase over the years.

However, Kane's international teammates believe that the striker may choose not to train with Tottenham to try and force an exit, as reported by Matt Law of The Telegraph.

The forward, who refused to comment on his club future while he was away with Gareth Southgate's side, is currently on holiday after leading the Three Lions to the final of the European Championships, and is expected to return to club training in less than three weeks.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is keen to join up with the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden in the north-west, but Daniel Levy has remained firm on his stance that Kane is not for sale amid heavy interest from the Premier League champions.

Furthermore, newly-appointed Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has remained coy on Kane's future at Tottenham, refusing to rule out a departure but insisting that he is looking forward to working with the star forward.

The Portugese boss said: “Harry [Kane] is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else. Now is the moment for him to recover his energy, to rest. When he comes again we will have time to speak. I’m looking forward to him joining the group and starting working together," as quoted by The Telegraph.

“Harry [Kane] is one of the best footballers in the world and he’s a Tottenham player. We have a lot of good players whom I can count on. And I’m counting on each and every one of them.

“I had a lot of meetings, we spoke about a lot of things, What I can say is Harry Kane is one of the best football players in the world and he’s with us, he’s our player, he’s Tottenham’s player. That can make us very proud.”

