Premier League star tells friends he is 'excited' about joining Man City - £100 million would not be necessary

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has reportedly told friends he would be 'interested' in joining Manchester City this summer, according to an exclusive report by Football Insider.
The midfielder has lit up the Premier League so far this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 22 appearances. His technical ability has meant he's been linked with a lot of top European clubs - including Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Football Insider's report states that Jack Grealish is 'interested' in joining the current Premier League leaders this summer, and is 'excited' about the prospect of playing Champions League football. As well as that, playing football under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola is something he is reportedly very keen to experience. 

However, most notably, the report points out that it would not take a fee of over £100 million for the 25-year-old to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium. Previous reports across the English media have suggested that the Birmingham club would stand firm on the valuation of their star midfielder.

Grealish only recently signed a long-term contract, which keeps him in the Midlands until 2025, however should Manchester City come calling and reach an agreement over a fee with Aston Villa, then his current deal should not stand in the way of a move.

