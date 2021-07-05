Premier League Star's Relations With Club Chairman 'Pretty Much Broken' Amid Man City Transfer Speculation

Harry Kane has admitted his frustrations at Tottenham's lack of ambition and has made it public that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a club-record swoop for the England international, who netted twice for the Three Lions in their 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the European Championships on Saturday.

The Etihad hierarchy are prepared to test Tottenham's resolve to keep hold of their talisman, with multiple reports having confirmed that Daniel Levy recently rejected a £100 million bid for the striker.

It has been reported that City boss Pep Guardiola wants to bring the forward to the Etihad Stadium this summer, given the manner in which the 27-year-old has displayed his intent to leave Tottenham.

As reported by Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic, relations between the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and Levy are 'pretty much broken', owing largely to the way Kane expressed his desire to leave the north London side in pursuit of major trophies.

The Tottenham Chairman was reportedly 'furious' with Kane for admitting his frustrations when the attacker poured his heart out to Gary Neville during his appearance on 'The Overlap'.

In the interview, whose trailer was released the day after Spurs' final home game of the 2020/21 season against Aston Villa, Kane reiterated that discussions will be held between himself and Levy, while the forward also revealed his desire to play alongside City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham, who recently announced Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, will let go of their most prised asset, whose current deal at the club runs till 2024.

According to reports, the former Wolves boss wants to meet Kane and discuss the club's ambition and potential summer arrivals with the forward before he leaves for holiday ahead of pre-season.

The 47-year-old is keen to have the striker amongst his ranks heading into next season, but Kane is pushing for a move away from Spurs and could very well be wearing blue next season.

