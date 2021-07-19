Premier League Trio Eye Move For Man City Midfielder - Etihad Officials Demand Eight-Figure Sum For Player

Manchester City have a trio of Premier League clubs eyeing a swoop for Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera this summer, with the top-flight champions open to a sale.

Etihad officials are continuing their pursuit of securing the necessary finances to fund a double swoop for Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer.

With the aforementioned pair expected to fetch a combined fee north of £175 million, Manchester City know that on top of the sale of multiple fringe players, a first-team star may also have to leave in the coming weeks.

One City Football Group signing who has excelled while away on loan over the past few months is Yangel Herrera, and the 23 year-old is attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League, according to the latest reports.

According to the information of Martin Blackburn at the Sun, Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for Herrera - whom they value at around £20 million.

While spending the 2020/2021 season on-loan at La Liga side Granada, the Venezuelan international was 'watched' by Southampton, and is now also attracting interest from West Ham and Leeds United this summer.

A sale of Yangel Herrera for Manchester City's £20 million asking price would take the club to just over £70 million earned through the sale of players this summer - and that is before the club look into the possibility of releasing a first-team name.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, and Gabriel Jesus have all been linked with moves away from the club this summer, but at present it seems as though the latter is the more likely to move on, with Juventus in talks over a deal.

At present, three names have already been sold by Manchester City on permanent deals, while the club also received a significant windfall from Jadon Sancho's big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

Lukas Nmecha recently completed an £11 million move to Wolfsburg, Jack Harrison put pen to paper on a switch to Leeds United for a similar price tag, while Angelino completed a reported £16 million transfer to RB Leipzig - and Sancho's move to Old Trafford handed Manchester City an additional £11 million.

City will also be looking rectify the future of Ivan Ilic, who has been strongly linked with a second loan spell at Hellas Verona in Serie A. While the club want to receive double figures for the Serbian midfielder, Verona are looking towards a small loan fee option for a 12-month deal.

