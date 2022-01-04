Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    PSG and Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Man City Winger - Premier League Club Wanting to Avoid Repeat of Previous Deals

    PSG and Bayern Munich have have reportedly held talks and subsequently hold an interest in one of Manchester City's most promising academy talents.
    The Premier League giants' academy has made all the right noises since the rise of Phil Foden, with the 21-year old going on to become one of the outstanding young players in the world.

    Names including the likes of Cole Palmer have already scored in the Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup so far this campaign, while James McAtee has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

    This time around, Manchester City academy talent Joel Ndala is the topic of conversation, as PSG and Bayern Munich are said to have ‘held talks’ with the youngster’s representatives - as per a report from The Secret Scout.

    Further details suggest that Manchester City want to ‘keep him’ and do not want a ‘repeat’ of the Jamie Bynoe-Gittens situation, who departed the club for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

    For the 2021/22 season, Ndala became the youngest player to progress to the Under-18s squad, which highlights his prodigious talent - aged only 15 years old.

    The left-winger is renowned for his unstoppable pace, and in five appearances in the U18 Premier League so far this campaign, the gifted prospect has scored two goals already.

    After another wonderkid in Bynoe-Gittens followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho to sign for Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City would not want to let go of a talent such as Ndala - unless they feel his potential would not be best utilised at the club.

    Going by his meteoric rise to the Under-18s, City coaching staff clearly see a special player in the making. This is quite the opposite of the speculated Jayden Braaf situation, where it has been reported that the club will 'not block' a January switch.

    PSG and Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Man City Winger - Premier League Club Wanting to Avoid Repeat of Previous Deals

