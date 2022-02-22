Skip to main content

PSG, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid Keeping Tabs on Manchester City Star - Pep Guardiola Keen on Contract Extension for Forward

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is attracting interest from a series of top European sides, according to a new report, which has claimed that Pep Guardiola is keen for the Brazilian to sign a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus has played a key role in Manchester City's domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola since his £27 million move from Palmeiras in 2017, having won three Premier League titles amongst other silverware in England.

The 24-year-old, who was linked with a move away from Manchester last summer, has registered six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions since the start of the campaign.

Jesus' versatility and ability to operate across the frontline has been a crucial weapon for Guardiola's side over the years, though with less than 18 months left on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Brazilian forward and Manchester City.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester City are confident on agreeing a contract extension for Jesus before the end of the season.

Read More

It has been revealed that talks between the club and the attacker's representatives begun last year and are expected to progress in the coming months, with Guardiola adamant on keeping hold of Jesus for the years to follow.

However, it is worth noting that Jesus' situation in the east side of Manchester is being monitored by the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - all of whom have been credited with an interest in the Brazil international.

Additionally, should Jesus decide against committing his future past 2023 to the Sky Blues, Manchester City are likely to cash in on the forward in the summer as it is highly unlikely that the club will allow one of their star frontmen to leave for nothing when his contract runs out.

Jesus, who has missed his side's last three outings with injury, is expected to return to training this week and could be involved in some capacity when Manchester City face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Jesus Cover Away
Transfer Rumours

PSG, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid Keeping Tabs on Manchester City Star - Pep Guardiola Keen on Contract Extension for Forward

By Vayam Lahoti
2 minutes ago
Thauvin cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Held Talks' With Former Newcastle United Winger Prior to Mexico Switch

By Vayam Lahoti
32 minutes ago
Pep cover fresh
News

Manchester City Confident About Extending Key Attacking Trio’s Contracts Following Pep Guardiola Verdict

By Vayam Lahoti
1 hour ago
Foden vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City to Offer Support to Phil Foden and Family Members Following Physical and Verbal Attack at Manchester Boxing Arena

By Vayam Lahoti
2 hours ago
imago1008668383h
News

Manchester City Set For Second 'High-Profile' Departure of the Year

By Harry Siddall
2 hours ago
Aguero Barcelona Presser Cover
News

Sergio Aguero Reveals Threat of Heart Attack Prior to Retirement and Discusses Uncertainty Over Covid Vaccine or Virus Impact

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
imago1007060185h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Everton vs Man City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
VOYCENOW x OneFootball 3
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper Teams Up With OneFootball to Launch New Fashion Collection

By Freddie Pye
3 hours ago