PSG, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid Keeping Tabs on Manchester City Star - Pep Guardiola Keen on Contract Extension for Forward

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is attracting interest from a series of top European sides, according to a new report, which has claimed that Pep Guardiola is keen for the Brazilian to sign a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus has played a key role in Manchester City's domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola since his £27 million move from Palmeiras in 2017, having won three Premier League titles amongst other silverware in England.

The 24-year-old, who was linked with a move away from Manchester last summer, has registered six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions since the start of the campaign.

Jesus' versatility and ability to operate across the frontline has been a crucial weapon for Guardiola's side over the years, though with less than 18 months left on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Brazilian forward and Manchester City.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester City are confident on agreeing a contract extension for Jesus before the end of the season.

It has been revealed that talks between the club and the attacker's representatives begun last year and are expected to progress in the coming months, with Guardiola adamant on keeping hold of Jesus for the years to follow.

However, it is worth noting that Jesus' situation in the east side of Manchester is being monitored by the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - all of whom have been credited with an interest in the Brazil international.

Additionally, should Jesus decide against committing his future past 2023 to the Sky Blues, Manchester City are likely to cash in on the forward in the summer as it is highly unlikely that the club will allow one of their star frontmen to leave for nothing when his contract runs out.

Jesus, who has missed his side's last three outings with injury, is expected to return to training this week and could be involved in some capacity when Manchester City face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra