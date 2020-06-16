City Xtra
PSG's interest in Lyon star has 'cooled' - race between Man City and Juventus for his signature

PSG's interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar has 'cooled', and it's now a race between Manchester City and Juventus for his signature, according to a report by Le10Sport.

Rumours are continuing to circulate about the future of reported £50 million man Houssem Aouar. There are three clubs reported to be in the race for the 21-year-old, but Le10Sport's report claims PSG's interest has 'cooled'. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-lyon-bordeaux
(Photo by Alex MARTIN / AFP)

With David Silva set to depart after 10 years of service, and Bernardo Silva seemingly finding a new position on the right, Manchester City may be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer. 

Aouar's desicion may depend on the result of City's appeal to the CAS regarding their two-year Champions League ban handed to them in February. The Algerian, who has taken French football by storm, will undoubtedly want to be competing in Europe's elite competition. 

Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Arsenal (PL)

The Blues are back! It’s been over 100 days since Manchester City played a match of any kind; and there will be no easing into the restarted season, as a fully-fit squad return to an empty Etihad on Wednesday night to face Arsenal.

aspears726

Alphie Izzett

'He is the best in the Premier League... he's got everything' - Leicester midfielder heaps praise on Man City star

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has praised Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne as 'the best in the Premier League', in an interview with the Athletic.

markgough96

"I asked him [Pep] to play me at striker" - Man City midfielder opens up on his Etihad career

Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League and Manchester City’s return to action against Arsenal, Fernandinho was interviewed by Brazil’s globesports.com about Pep, the Champions League, racism and Liverpool.

Harry Winters

"I don't know the physical condition..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

FOOTBALL IS BACK! But not as you know it. We might have to wait for a return to the Etihad Stadium, but Manchester City will be there on Wednesday night taking on Arsenal - as Premier League football returns.

harryasiddall

Man City in the running for La Liga star - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano according to Soccer Link.

Harry Winters

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Arsenal (w/ Patrick Timmons)

The long-awaited return of the Premier League comes this week in the form of Manchester City welcoming Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's former assistant coach Mikel Arteta is in charge of the Gunners, and he will be looking to upset his former tutor after over three months away from football.

Danny Lardner

Two Man City stars named in 100-man shortlist for prestigious award

Manchester City youngsters Phil Foden and Eric Garcia have earned themselves a spot in the 100-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City Vs Arsenal (PL)

After an unprecedented and prolonged period without football in England due to the Coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday night the Premier League returns with Manchester City vs Arsenal - the second of 92 top-flight fixtures that will take place over the next month and a half.

Harry Winters

The City Xtra Podcast | #4 - The Return of Football & An Eight Grand Flag

It's been a while to say the least, but football is back, Manchester City are back, and so is the City Xtra Podcast - and this time, we're here to stay! Tune in for a one hour discussion of everything Manchester City ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Arsenal.

City Xtra

Man City have 'expressed' their interest in Napoli star - CAS appeal could decide signing

Manchester City have 'expressed' their desire to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall