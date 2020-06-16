PSG's interest in Lyon star has 'cooled' - race between Man City and Juventus for his signature

PSG's interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar has 'cooled', and it's now a race between Manchester City and Juventus for his signature, according to a report by Le10Sport.

Rumours are continuing to circulate about the future of reported £50 million man Houssem Aouar. There are three clubs reported to be in the race for the 21-year-old, but Le10Sport's report claims PSG's interest has 'cooled'.

(Photo by Alex MARTIN / AFP)

With David Silva set to depart after 10 years of service, and Bernardo Silva seemingly finding a new position on the right, Manchester City may be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer.

Aouar's desicion may depend on the result of City's appeal to the CAS regarding their two-year Champions League ban handed to them in February. The Algerian, who has taken French football by storm, will undoubtedly want to be competing in Europe's elite competition.

