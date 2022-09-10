Pundit Claims Manchester City May Re-Sign Romeo Lavia

After leaving Manchester City to join Southampton two months ago, Romeo Lavia wasted little time impressing for his new club.

In fact, the Belgian midfielder has looked so comfortable in his new surroundings that he has already drawn the interest of Chelsea, who were keen on signing the 18-year-old despite the fact he had already moved clubs once this transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the London club tabled a staggering £50million bid for Lavia on deadline day, which was subsequently turned down by the Hampshire club.

Chelsea's interest speaks volumes about Lavia's talent as the midfielder had only played two professional games before signing for Southampton, and has only played seven first-team games in his entire career thus far.

However, Lavia did score his first senior goal against The Blues in their 2-1 win against the London club last Tuesday, which may have convinced Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to make a move for the youngster.

Amid Chelsea's interest, it is important to remember that City have a buy-back clause inserted in Lavia's deal with Southampton and have the first refusal on any offer. It is also understood that the buy-back clause is actually less than what Chelsea offered, sitting at £40million.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa and Spurs fullback Alan Hutton revealed that he wouldn't be surprised if City were to activate this release clause further down the line. “They might (re-sign him) that’s why they put it (the buy-back clause) in there," the former Scotland international said.

“They obviously see the potential they boy’s got. He obviously wasn’t ready for the City team at this moment in time but they see that he possibly could in the years to come and that’s why they entered that in there.

“They’ll just bide their time and see how he develops and if it’s right for City and the player then he’ll go back.“

It would be no great surprise if City do activate this clause down the line if Lavia continues to perform at his current levels. Whether or not The Cityzens will be afforded the time to wait several years to make a decision remains to be seen, however.

Given Lavia's performances in his early Southampton career, and the interest of Chelsea already, it wouldn't be a shock if there are several 'top' clubs both at home and abroad sniffing around the youngster either next summer or the one following.

