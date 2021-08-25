Pursuit Of Key Striker Target Officially Over, Current Midfielder Offered To Three La Liga Clubs - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #60

Seven days to go in the transfer window, and there's still plenty of talk surrounding incomings and outgoings at Manchester City.

The lads are hard at work preparing for the visit of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on the pitch, but off it, there's still plenty of work to be done.

You'll be pleased to know this is likely the last round-up that features Harry Kane - but not for the right reasons.

In today's edition of the City Xtra transfer round-up, we also have updates on Cristiano Ronaldo (still, yes I know) and two current players' apparent exits from the Etihad Stadium.

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 10/10

It's over. Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham Hotspur, as per his below statement.

In a weird personal way, I'm glad. Writing about this saga for over three months has been draining for all involved, so it's good to now have some clarity.

Journalists Alasdair Gold and Sami Mokbel were the first to break the news that Kane had accepted that his desired move to Manchester City was not going to happen this summer.

Fabrizio Romano followed that up with the news that Daniel Levy is turning down 'every approach' from the Blues. The last bid, worth €150 million, was refused.

So it seems like Manchester City did end up meeting Tottenham's valuation, but surprise surprise, Levy didn't hold up his end of the deal.

With the line of thinking being the Blues had put all their eggs in the Kane basket, it'll be interesting to see what the club do next.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Here we go again.

A big report from L'Equipe has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to engineer a move to Manchester City.

It seems hard to believe, but the forward has been speaking to his international teammates about making the move. Discussing plans with Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, he believes a deal is very much possible in this window.

Speaking of Silva, his agent is 'working overtime' to organise a swap deal between Manchester City and Juventus.

That particular deal would see Silva make a move to Italy, whilst Ronaldo completes a staggering deal to join Manchester City.

However, an exclusive report from Fred Caldeira has claimed Manchester City have no interest in signing Ronaldo at the moment.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Jack Gaughan shortly followed that with a swift "nope" when asked about the links.

He added to the comments a day later by saying those working on behalf of Ronaldo have offered the player to the club, and are continuing attempts to make a deal work.

Ronaldo was never part of Pep Guardiola's strategy and it remains 'unlikely' that he will sign before Tuesday’s deadline.

With the story seemingly blowing up overnight, Fabrizio Romano called an emergency livestream to confirm Mendes contacted Manchester City over a possible move for Ronaldo, but Juventus want €25 million and the Blues have no intention to pay any fee.

This line of thinking is shared by Di Marzio, who say Manchester City do not want to pay a transfer fee for the forward.

This is even though Ronaldo himself only wants a move to the Etihad Stadium - how mental is that.

On Juventus' end, they want to include Gabriel Jesus in a deal. But Pep Guardiola would only sanction such a major move if Raheem Sterling requested to leave the club this summer.

With Manchester City's pursuit of Harry Kane now over however, the club could now 'reconsider their stance' on signing Ronaldo, as per Simon Bajkowski.

It'll be interesting to see how this one develops.

Dusan Vlahovic - Rumour Rating: 3/10

According to Repubblica in Italy, Manchester City's first alternative to Harry Kane is Dusan Vlahović.

The Serbian is ‘happy’ at Fiorentina, but a ‘call from Guardiola would change everything’. Chairman Rocco Commisso values Vlahović at around €70 million, while the Blues 'would offer €55 million’.

Now Kane isn't viable, attentions could now turn to the Serb.

Erling Haaland - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Here's a name we haven't seen in a while.

According to Patrick Berger, Manchester City will now be in the race to sign Erling Haaland next year.

Who'd have thought it?

Manchester City are interested in one of the world's best strikers.

This is not breaking news.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Starting off the day, Jonathan Smith from Goal has claimed there is no expectation that Bernardo Silva joins AC Milan this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms this and points out that Manchester City are still waiting for a suitable bid. As it stands, there is no agreement between Silva and any other side in Europe.

A popular line of thinking in the past couple of weeks is that Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes has been trying his best to drum up interest, and Real Madrid page DefensaCentral has added to that talk by saying:

"Bernardo Silva's agent has offered Real Madrid the chance to sign the Manchester City midfielder for €40M, but ‘he is not a player of interest’ for the La Liga club. Silva's agent has spent several weeks working to find the best option."

This is similar to Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, if 90min is to be believed.

They claim both have “expressed an interest” in acquiring Silva during the final few days of the ongoing transfer window.

At the end of the day, Silva does seem desperate for a fresh challenge. His agent is notorious for flogging his assets at Europe's premier clubs; see Cristiano Ronaldo's links to the Etihad Stadium as one example.

So will he get his move done in time before the window slams shut? It seemingly depends on Mendes returning to Manchester with a suitable offer.

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 2/10

Another update on the saga linking Aymeric Laporte away from the Etihad Stadium has come from Fabrizio Romano.

He says Juventus are not interested in signing the Spaniard.

These wantaway players have an issue - no-one can afford them. If Laporte wants to leave the club, similarly to Silva, Manchester City will have to receive a suitable offer from a top European club.

This doesn't seem like it's going to happen, and his goalscoring inclusion at the weekend may suggest a return to the Blues' strongest XI shortly.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra